Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $231,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.