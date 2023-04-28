Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $231,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Qorvo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $121.27. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
