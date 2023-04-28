Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 5,737.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heska by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 106,864 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Heska by 363.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

