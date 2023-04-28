Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.