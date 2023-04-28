Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,161,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $162.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

