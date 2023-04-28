HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $228.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

