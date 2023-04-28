HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $360.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP R. Parrish Little sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,810.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,978 shares of company stock worth $2,008,480. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Stories

