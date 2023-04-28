Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

KNSL opened at $336.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $339.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.92.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

