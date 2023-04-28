Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,918,000.

JPIE opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

