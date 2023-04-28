Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $240.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.75 and a 200 day moving average of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.