Ieq Capital LLC Buys 6,395 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

