Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,019,000 after acquiring an additional 167,740 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,686,000 after acquiring an additional 184,030 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 1,392.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equifax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 931,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.