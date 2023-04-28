Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,465,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 50,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

