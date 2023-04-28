Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

