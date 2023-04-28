Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

