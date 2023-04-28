Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $254,959,000 after purchasing an additional 282,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.