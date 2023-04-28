Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $282.44 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

