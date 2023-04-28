Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

