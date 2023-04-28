Ieq Capital LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

