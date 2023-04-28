Ieq Capital LLC Has $787,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 184.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after purchasing an additional 469,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of APTV opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

