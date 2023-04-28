Ieq Capital LLC Has $820,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

