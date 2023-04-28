Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

