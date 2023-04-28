Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.