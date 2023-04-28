Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

NYSE:SE opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

