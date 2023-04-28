Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

