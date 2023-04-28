Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $23.48 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

