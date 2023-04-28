Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.18. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

