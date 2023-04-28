Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

