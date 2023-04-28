Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of STERIS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 154,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler cut STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STE stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

