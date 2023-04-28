Ieq Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 557,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $218.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.