Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 399,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

