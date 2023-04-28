Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $139.80 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

