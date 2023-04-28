Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $184.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

