Ieq Capital LLC Sells 580 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.