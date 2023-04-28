Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,498 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

