Ieq Capital LLC Sells 659 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

