Ieq Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.