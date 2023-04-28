Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $309.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.