Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells 8,642 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $324,161.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,968,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,914,796.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, April 24th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $3,499,431.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 241.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

