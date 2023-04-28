Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,784 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

