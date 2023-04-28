Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

Intel stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

