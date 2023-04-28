International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $95.20 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

