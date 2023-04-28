Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,284 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Up 3.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $429.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.66. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

