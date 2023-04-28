iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 1.86% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $111.37.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.