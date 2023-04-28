iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,209 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 250,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 62,626 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $39.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.