iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

