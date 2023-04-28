Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 125,229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.