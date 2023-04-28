Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

KMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of KMT opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

