Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 171 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

