Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.82.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.