Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 134 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $123.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

